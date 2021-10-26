Halle Berry’s Crop Top & Leggings In Sweaty Betty Campaign – Photos – Hollywood Life

Halle Berry showed off her fabulous figure in a crop top & leggings for the new Sweaty Betty activewear campaign.

When it comes to Halle Berry, 55, one thing is for sure – she loves working out and getting fit. So, it only made sense that she teamed up with activewear brand, Sweaty Betty, for the second time. For the latest campaign, Halle looked fabulous in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits. The collection is a collaboration between Halle’s wellness brand, rē∙spin, and is called the rē∙spin Edit.

In one photo from the shoot, Halle looked amazing in a skintight long-sleeve black crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, which put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. In another photo, Halle is pictured on a hike while wearing a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, sneakers, and a sweater vest on top.

The limited-edition collection includes 24-pieces that are all based on Halle’s personal style. The actress gushed about the campaign, saying, “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop. I’m so proud of this collection – it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Halle is pictured looking gorgeous and fresh-faced with no makeup on while wearing a black lace-up sweatshirt and matching joggers.

One of the hottest selling items from the collection is the Power Leggings which are named “Jinx” after Halle’s character in the movie, Die Another Day. Gushing about the leggings, Halle said, “I’ve been a longtime fan of Sweaty Betty’s Power Leggings and wore them to train for my new movie and directorial debut, Bruised.”

She continued, “I train five times a week and like to mix up my workout wardrobe, so I’m honored to launch Sweaty Betty’s new Super Soft range in my collection. We named it after Athena, the goddess of war, as that’s how they will make you feel – like a warrior. I can’t wait to send everyone I know the beautiful accessories – cashmere socks, soft beanies, and oversized scarves – this Holiday season.”