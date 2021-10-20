Halle Berry Wows In Paisley Dress At ‘ELLE Women In Hollywood’ Event – Hollywood Life

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm.

Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.

Halle’s boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, was her date at the event. They walked the black carpet together arm-in-arm. Halle and Van looked so in love as they posed for photos together. Van coordinated with Halle by wearing a deep purple suit.

“I can’t tell you what it means to be in this room and feel our femininity because it’s palpable and it’s real,” Halle said during her speech at the event. “By watching you, I’ve been able to dream….thank you ladies, we always have to reach back… we have to listen and learn from another perspective.”

On the carpet, Halle opened up about her relationship with Van. “It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up,” she told Entertainment Tonight. The couple has been dating since September 2020. Van gushed in March 2021 about how his relationship with Halle has affected his life.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” Van told ET.

Halle’s directorial debut, Bruised, will be hitting Netflix on November 24. She also stars in the film about an MMA fighter who tries to come back to the ring after leaving the sport in disgrace.

“Fighting for the right to be is something that I know,” she said in her ELLE cover story. “I started my career 30 years ago when Black women didn’t really have a prominent place in the industry, so I understand what it is to fight for what you believe in. I love stories that are about redemption, allowing people second chances—and in our case, last chances. I love knowing that we can all make mistakes and be forgiven.”