Halle Berry Rocks Short Shorts & Tank Top In Bed: Photo – Hollywood Life

Fridays are for lounging in bed! Halle Berry shared a sexy snapshot in short shorts and a tank top from the snug spot.



The best days are spent in bed. Just ask Halle Berry, who shared a new photo from the cozy spot on Instagram ahead of the weekend on Friday, Sept. 24. The actress, 55, could be seen lounging in short shorts and a tank top in the sexy snapshot.

Halle referenced an upcoming UFC fight in the caption. “knocked out waitin’ for this @bulletvalentina fight tomorrow. Let’s go ladies!” she wrote, tagging Valentina Shevchenko. The mixed martial artist will square off against Lauren Murphy on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Valentina and Halle are co-stars in an upcoming Netflix film about the sport, Bruised. Along with starring, Halle makes her directorial debut with the drama, which follows a disgraced MMA wrestler who finds redemption when the son that she gave up at a young age reenters her life. Halle and Valentina trained together extensively for the film, out on November 24 on Netflix.

In an interview with MMA Fighting published on Friday, Valentina praised the Oscar winner for her training ethic, revealing that she “has a lot of power.” The mixed martial artist said, “About her toughness, I can say a lot. We were training leading into [filming]. Filming days, we were training in New York for about two months and every single day we were working five hours straight, no rest.”

“We were working different combinations, striking, punching, everything,” she continued. “She was doing this same every month. No resting, no saying anything, just doing it.” Valentina later added of Halle’s power: “She has a lot of flexibility. She catches techniques very quick, very fast. She has everything. She has everything for being a fighter.”

The actress is a well-documented MMA fighting enthusiast. “When I was a kid, like a little girl, like six, seven, eight, nine years old, English boxing was everything to me,” she told UFC in 2019. “I spent a lot of time in front of the television. I was a kid who got into a lot of fights, so watching boxing and having that energy channeled in a professional way somehow healed my own hurts in a way because I got to watch others take it out in a way that seemed noble and admirable.”