Halle Berry Plays Cleopatra In Ceasars Sportsbook Campaign: Video – Hollywood Life

Bow down! Halle Berry slayed in a shimmering ensemble to play the one and only queen Cleopatra for a new Ceasar’s Sportsbook campaign.

When you need someone to play a queen, it’s best to go with the queen herself: Halle Berry. The 55-year-old Oscar winner proved worthy of the royal title as she transformed into Cleopatra for the latest Caesar’s Palace Sportsbook commercial. Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 4, Halle shared a short clip of the stunning makeover with the caption, “…she bad.” As the hit song “Have Mercy” by Chloe played in the background, the Bruised director can be seen having her mascara painted on in, obviously, an Egyptian style, while her eyebrows are soon bejeweled. A montage of fine bracelets, rings and all sorts of majestic accessories are shown, while fans get a glimpse at the gold metallic gown hanging in the closet. Before the final reveal, an ornate head piece gets a close up as it is crowned on Halle’s head.

And viola! The Queen of Egypt has arrived! Halle was every inch a golden goddess in the jaw-dropping ensemble. She posed like a bona fide supermodel in a dress that held a plunging neckline and slits up the legs. A dark bob framed the Cleveland native’s gorgeous face, as her makeup was, of course, on point. To top off the royal look, Halle rocked gold snake armbands.

Halle is no stranger to stealing the spotlight, as she was recently snapped arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a fashionable gold and black patterned dress. The actress put on a showstopping display in the form-fitting wardrobe as she waved to fans. Her trademark brunette tresses were left slightly wavy and hit at her shoulders, while she made the pavement her own personal catwalk in a pair of open-toe stilettos.

And being the queen that she is, Halle has found herself a king in boyfriend Van Hunt, 51, whom she has dated since September 2020. They’ve been going strong ever since, with Van gushing about his relationship with Halle back in March. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” Van told Entertainment Tonight.