Halle Berry Jokes About Past Support For ‘Catwoman’ After Receiving Twitter Praise

There’s no doubt that Halle Berry has blessed film fans with some classics over the years. Who could forget her award-winning performance in the cultural hit ‘Monster’s Ball’? But not every Halle movie has resonated with fans. In fact, the movie ‘Catwoman’ arguably tainted her resume when it first dropped 17 years ago. But, it looks like Halle’s sense of humor about the film remains fresh. Earlier today, she gave a lighthearted response to praise for her role in the action-thriller.

“I’m sorry but Halle Berry ate her ‘Catwoman’ role up, idk why ppl hate that movies, it’s camp. I love it,” a Twitter user wrote.

We’re unsure how our good sis spotted the tweet given that she’s not directly mentioned. Still, Halle responded with a ‘lil dash of humor and history intertwined.

“I’m seeing all the ‘Catwoman’ love, everybody,” Halle responded via tweet. “Where were you guys 17 years ago.”

She ended her comment with a laughing emoticon — a clear indicator that’s she joking about folks leaving her in the dust when the movie dropped.

As you may already know, Warner Bros. tapped on Halle to play the role of Patience Phillips. Patience works as a shy, graphic design artist at a large cosmetics company. One day, she discovers a scheme to sell faulty beauty products and the story unravels into her becoming Catwoman.

Halle’s 2002 Oscar for “Best Actress” did little to curve the hefty criticism she received for ‘Catwoman.’ To this day, the film holds a nine percent tomatometer rating and 18 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site says the critics’ consensus is “Halle Berry is the lone bright spot, but even she can’t save this laughable action thriller.”

And the bad reviews didn’t stop rolling in right away. That same year Halle won a “Worst Actress” Razzie Award for her role in the movie. If you didn’t know, the Razzie Awards is an annual satirical ceremony that “honors” the year’s worst performances and projects, per People.

At the 2005 ceremony she thanked Warner Bros. for “putting me in this piece-of-sh–, God-awful movie” during her acceptance speech.

Then and now, she has handled the backlash with grace and humor — we see you Halle!

