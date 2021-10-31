Halle Berry Approves Of Saweetie’s Halloween Costume

“You see sometimes I’m good, but sometimes I’m bad but only as bad as I wanna be,” Saweetie said while walking across a rooftop in the sexy leather outfit.
But before she could recite her next time, Berry popped out of nowhere and asked Saweetie, “What the hell is going on here?”
And she jokingly replied, “I’m just trying to get out here and get these coins,” which led to a major stare down between the two Hollywood stars.
After the pair jokingly looked at each other for a couple of seconds, Berry recited Saweetie’s famous line and said, “I know that’s right.”
“I’m never ever wrong,” the “Icy” rapper joked back.
You can see Saweetie’s full video below:
