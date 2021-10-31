Halle Berry Approves Of Saweetie’s Halloween Costume

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for WBR

For the spooky holiday, Saweetie dressed up as Berry’s version of Catwoman from the 2004 superhero movie and she shared a video of her reciting one of Berry’s iconic lines in the film.

“You see sometimes I’m good, but sometimes I’m bad but only as bad as I wanna be,” Saweetie said while walking across a rooftop in the sexy leather outfit.

But before she could recite her next time, Berry popped out of nowhere and asked Saweetie, “What the hell is going on here?”

And she jokingly replied, “I’m just trying to get out here and get these coins,” which led to a major stare down between the two Hollywood stars.

After the pair jokingly looked at each other for a couple of seconds, Berry recited Saweetie’s famous line and said, “I know that’s right.”

“I’m never ever wrong,” the “Icy” rapper joked back.

You can see Saweetie’s full video below:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR