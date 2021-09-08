Halfords says supply chain disruption affecting bike business By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British bikes and car parts retailer Halfords said on Wednesday disruption in the global supply chain was dragging on its cycling business, although it stuck to its full-year profit target.

Halfords, Britain’s largest cycling retailer, said it expected the cycling supply chain issues, which include factory production constraints, raw material inflation and freight disruption, to continue for some time.

For the 20-week period to Aug. 20, Halfords said underlying sales in cycling were down 23% compared to last year, although it noted that last year was unusual due to the pandemic, while sales for motoring products rose 52%.

