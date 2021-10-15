Half of unique active crypto wallets played a blockchain game in Q3 By Cointelegraph

The number of crypto wallets participating in blockchain games has surged in recent months according to new research.
According to DappRadar’s Q3 ‘Blockchain Game Report’, unique active wallets connected to gaming decentralized applications reached a total of 754,000 for the period. This represents almost half of the industry’s activity with the blockchain industry registering 1.54 million daily unique active wallets on average over the three-month period.
