Half of 12-17-year-olds had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose -White House By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Alessandro Roque, 12, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Half of children aged 12 to 17 have received at least their first vaccination dose against COVID-19, and the age group is seeing the fastest growth rate in vaccinations, the White House said on Friday.

“We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescence, 50% of 12 to 17 year olds now have at least their first shot,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

“And in fact the vaccination rate among adolescents is growing faster than any other age group,” he added.

Zients also said the U.S. is seeing continued momentum for stronger vaccination requirements from employers.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR