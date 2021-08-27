Half of 12-17-year-olds had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose -White House By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Alessandro Roque, 12, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Half of children aged 12 to 17 have received at least their first vaccination dose against COVID-19, and the age group is seeing the fastest growth rate in vaccinations, the White House said on Friday.

“We have now hit a major milestone in our effort to vaccinate adolescence, 50% of 12 to 17 year olds now have at least their first shot,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

“And in fact the vaccination rate among adolescents is growing faster than any other age group,” he added.

Zients also said the U.S. is seeing continued momentum for stronger vaccination requirements from employers.