Haitian migrants on the move weigh jobs in Mexico after clearout

Article content MONTERREY — Many Haitians who are heading for the U.S. border as thousands of their compatriots were cleared out of a frontier camp are giving thought to finding work in Mexico if measures to curb entry to the United States stay tough. On Friday, the United States said a border camp between the cities of Del Rio in Texas and Ciudad Acuna in Mexico had been emptied of thousands of migrants, most of them Haitian. Some were flown out, while others stay in the United States for now. For weeks, Haitians have been fleeing economic, political and social chaos in their Caribbean homeland, with many thousands still on the move in Central America and Mexico, in the hope of a better life in the United States.

Article content Thousands have fanned out across northern Mexico in recent weeks, spurring concern among officials that mass crossings such as those seen in Ciudad Acuna could happen elsewhere. In the city of Monterrey a few hundred kilometers to the southeast, about 2,000 Haitians have gathered, tallies by migrant shelters show. Marck Lender, a 30-year-old Haitian who had traveled from Chile, said he would sit tight until he obtained the papers needed to legalize his stay. “I’m afraid of migration authorities, I don’t want to be deported,” he said. “If I find work in Mexico, I’ll be here.” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said nearly 30,000 migrants had been encountered in Del Rio in the past two weeks and none were left in the camp there by Friday.