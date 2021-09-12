Hair Nutrition Facts

The Advantages of Hair Nutrition
Smooth and glossy hair: capillary nutrition strengthens the protective barrier formed by the natural oil produced on the scalp, forming a film on the strands that leaves a silky touch, facilitates detangling, and improves radiance.
Less frizz and more volume: thanks to this protective film, the cuticles that cover the strands are aligned and sealed, preventing the formation of that dreadful pilomotor reflex, which results in an undisciplined and voluminous look.
Long-lasting hydration: the natural water in the hair is found inside the strands, in a region known as the capillary cortex. The cuticles act as a barrier, preventing bacteria from entering the skin. All of this hydration is lost when the cuticles are not sealed.
There will be no more dry split ends because the lipids in hair nutrition are high in fatty acids, which are an important source of antioxidants for the hair. Antioxidants protect the hair fibre from all aggressors that cause it to weaken, including split ends.