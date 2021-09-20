Hailie Jade Makeup-Free & Looks Like Dad Eminem – Watch – Hollywood Life

Hailie Jade looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free in a new selfie & she looks exactly like her dad, Eminem.

Everyone knows that Hailie Jade, 25, looks just like her dad, Eminem, 48, but in a recent selfie she posted, Hailie is the spitting image of him. Hailie posted a video to her Instagram where she started out completely makeup-free with her hair up in a bun, away from her face. The resemblance to her dad in the beginning of the video is uncanny and then at the end, she shows off her face with full glam, still looking just like him.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section gushing about how much she looks like Eminem and one person wrote, “Mini Em, it’s so crazy.” Meanwhile, someone else commented, “All I see is em with makeup. Unfortunately I can’t unsee it. Lol.” Other comments from fans who were mindblown included, “you look like your father so much without makeup,” “Wowww you look like your father,” and even, “It’s like I’m looking at a young blond shady.”

Of course, Hailie looks gorgeous with and without makeup but we just can’t believe how much she looks like her famous father without makeup.

Hailie is always posting fun videos and photos on Instagram and her outfits and glam are always on point. Just the other day she posted a mirror selfie rocking a plaid bucket hat with a sleeveless white knit vest and high-waisted jeans. Her makeup was done naturally and her complexion looked flawless as she added a glossy orange lip and strong brows. She captioned the photo, “hey!! look at this cute hat!!!”