Hailey Bieber talks about helping Justin Bieber overcome his health problems

When Hailey Bieber said his marriage vows Justin Bieber, she meant them.

While the celebrity power couple has been open and honest about their marriage, the 23-year-old star is giving fans a deeper look at their relationship.

Speaking to Elle magazine for its March issue, of which it is also the cover star, Hailey talked about the first challenges of her marriage.

From understanding the recent diagnosis of Justin's Lyme disease to getting married and helping her husband during his personal mental health battle, the model left everything on the table.

"When we got married, we were discovering our life together," he told the publication. "I felt that putting a wedding in the middle of it would be really hectic and stressful."

Fans will remember that the couple married in a New York city courthouse in September 2018, just two months after they got engaged. The following year, they got married. again. The second time, they went out with a luxurious ceremony in South Carolina.