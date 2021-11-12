Hailey Bieber On Justin Bieber’s Sobriety

“He has very good self-awareness.”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast, Hailey opened up about supporting Justin during his sobriety journey.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Hailey described the experience as “extremely difficult” and cited her family’s background of addiction, including her father Stephen Baldwin’s struggles, as the reason why.


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family,” she explained. “Not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things.”


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

“My dad was always really open about [addiction] and I always appreciated that,” Hailey continued, noting that she was always “really, really” close to him.


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

“He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out.”

“Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult…I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you.”


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

“But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”


Bg002 / GC Images / Getty Images

Listen to the entire interview here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.

