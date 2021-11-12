Hailey Bieber On Justin Bieber’s Sobriety

“He has very good self-awareness.”
Hailey described the experience as “extremely difficult” and cited her family’s background of addiction, including her father Stephen Baldwin’s struggles, as the reason why.
There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family,” she explained. “Not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things.”
“My dad was always really open about [addiction] and I always appreciated that,” Hailey continued, noting that she was always “really, really” close to him.
“Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult…I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], ‘Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you.”
“But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”
Listen to the entire interview here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.