Hailey Baldwin’s Leather Bustier & Mini Skirt On ‘Ellen Show’ – Photos – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a skintight black leather mini skirt with a corset top on the ‘Ellen Show.’

Hailey Baldwin, 24, always looks fabulous no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on the Ellen Show. Hailey opted to put her incredibly long and toned legs on full display when she wore a skintight, strapless black leather bustier top with a high-waisted mini skirt.

For the episode, which was guest-hosted by Yvonne Orji, Hailey wore a Khaite Prim Bustier Top featuring a low-cut sweetheart neckline and a tight corset bodice. Her tiny waist was cinched in with her high-waisted A-line Khaite Sam Skirt that featured buttons down the front and ended in a super short hem. Hailey topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. Melody Hoop Earrings and a pair of bright red Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps.

Hailey has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and she was just in Miami for her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, when she rocked a slew of gorgeous looks. For the actual wedding day, she wore a dazzling bronze Magda Butrym Sequin Maxi Dress that had a low-cut neckline and a flower on either side of her chest. She accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels, brown leather Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch.

Another night she was there, she opted to wear yet another leather look, but this time she threw on a skintight strapless brown Magda Butrym Leather Midi Dress, with a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather in Blanc Vintage, brown lace-up Femme Luce Minimale Sandals in Coco and an Anita Ko Zoe Necklace.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from her while in Miami was her sheer cutout brown and black Nensi Dojaka Double Bra Mini Dress which she styled with a sheer black Nensi Dojaka Silk Shirt on top.