Hailey Baldwin’s Floral Mini Dress On Date With Justin Bieber – Photos – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a floral mini dress for a date night with hubby, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, always looks fabulous no matter where she’s going and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills with her husband, Justin Bieber, 27, on August 24. For the occasion, Hailey opted to wear a tight black and white Alessandra Rich Puff Sleeve Mini Dress that featured a pretty floral print, a square neckline, poofy 3/4 sleeves, and a super short ruffled hemline.

As for her accessories, Hailey rocked a pair of black Gianvito Rossi Baiser Heels and her go-to bright neon green Bottega Veneta the Pouch Clutch Bag. Hailey topped her look off with a red lip, a smokey-eye, and natural beach waves.

Meanwhile, Justin looked just as stylish when he opted to wear a colorful pastel patterned button-down shirt which he chose to keep open, revealing a white tank top underneath. He tucked the top into a pair of black trousers and accessorized with a backward black hat, green Nike sneakers, and a colorful charm necklace.

Hailey has been slaying all of her date night looks lately and just the other day on Aug. 20, the couple went out to dinner in Beverly Hills yet again. This time, Hailey rocked a tight black The Andamane Side-Slit Mini Skirt with her same black heels, and a cropped white tank top.

On top of the white tank, she donned a silky green Ludovic De Saint Sernin Silk Shirt and accessorized with a black leather By Far Kiki Bag, a Rachel G Custom Bieber Bubble Name Plate, Saint Laurent Sl 462 Sunglasses, Shay Jewelry Diamond Infinity Y Necklace, her go-to Jennifer Fisher Natasha Huggies Earrings, and a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace.