Hailey Baldwin’s Brown Hair Makeover – Photos – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin got ready for fall when she ditched her blonde hair for a new dark brown color & she looked gorgeous!

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, 24, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what, and she proved that when she debuted a hair makeover. Hailey debuted new, dark brown hair that was cut super short, ending at her shoulders, and was done by celeb hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett. Before she dyed her hair, Hailey had bright blonde locks, so this was a total surprise.

Hailey posted two photos of herself with her hair down in a gorgeous blowout, but that same day, she posted even more photos on her Instagram story. Hailey showed off her new hair while rocking a white toga and a tiara made out of candlesticks. Her brown hair was down in long, wet waves.

Her outfit when she got her hair done made her new look that much more gorgeous as she wore a strapless black leather Khaite Prim Bustier Top paired with a matching high-waisted A-line Khaite Sam Skirt. She accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. Melody Hoop Earrings and a pair of bright red Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps.

Hailey loved her new hair so much, she couldn’t stop showing it off. She looked gorgeous at the Elle Women in Hollywood event when she had her brown hair done in voluminous old Hollywood waves. She styled her new ‘do with a high-waisted black fitted midi skirt with a cropped blazer that had white lapels.

We love Hailey’s dark brown new hair but we have to see we’re not totally surprised. These past few months she has been slowly transitioning from blonde to brunette and it was very subtle. However, her new hair is super dark and perfect for the colder months ahead.