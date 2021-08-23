Hailey Baldwin Shows Subtle Support for Selena Gomez On Instagram – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Justin Bieber’s wife liked a photo of Selena Gomez on the cover of ‘Elle’ magazine’s September issue, showing that she has no ill will towards her husband’s ex-girlfriend.

Everything is all good! Hailey Baldwin, 24, offered a small show of support for her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez, 29, by liking a photo of the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer on the cover of Elle’s “Latinx Issue,” which is set to hit newstands in September, according to Us Weekly.

The cover photo was shared to Elle’s Instagram account on Thursday August 19, and Hailey is one of nearly 200,000 people who have liked the post. “After several rocky years battling health issues and heartbreak, @SelenaGomez has come into her own spiritually and creatively,” the account wrote in the caption ahead of the issue. In the photo Selena looks fabulous, with short blonde hair and bright red lips. She rocked a a black t-shirt and pink mini-skirt over fishnets and a pair of high heels. She accessorized with a bunch of rings and a choker.

Justin’s been married to Hailey since late 2018. The 27-year-old singer dated the model back in 2015, but split up shortly after. The couple wed shortly after rekindling their romance in June 2018. Before he tied the knot with Hailey, Justin’s most high-profile relationship was definitely with Selena though. The couple started dating as teens in 2010, but had an on-off relationship until finally breaking up for good in 2018.

Hailey’s subtle show of support is incredibly kind. Both women have made small gestures, showing support for each other. Hailey liked a video showing the Rare singer’s look for the 2019 AMAs. After Selena fans went after Hailey in October 2019, the singer gracefully responded that she didn’t want her fans “tearing women down.” She also told them “don’t be rude.”

Despite both women showing support for each other, fans have occasionally brought up the past relationship on a few occasions. Back in December, Justin sent a message to fans, after a flood of people commented on one of his wife’s Instagram Live videos, saying they liked the singer’s relationship with Selena better. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day,” he wrote at the time. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right.”