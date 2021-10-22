Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence On Uncle Alec’s Shooting Incident On ‘Rust’ – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin said on Instagram she was ‘heartbroken’ after her uncle, Alec Baldwin, accidentally killed a crew member on a New Mexico movie set.

In the aftermath of the tragic and accidental shooting that took place on the set of the movie Rust, one of Alec Baldwin‘s most well-known loved ones has spoken out to support the actor. Hailey Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, shared a statement on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 22 and shared she was “devastated.”

“Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy,” she wrote via her Instagram stories. “My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved,” she added.

Stephen, 55, addressed the Oct. 21 incident involving his brother, as well. He wrote on Instagram the morning after, “Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.” Stephen used a purple cross emoji to caption his post, and also included the hashtag “#Psalm91.”

The on-set incident resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while director Joel Souza was injured. Santa Fe Police have confirmed that Alec, 63, accidentally discharged a prop gun while filming scenes for Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Halyna and Joel were both treated at separate hospitals for their injuries: Halyna died at the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, while Joel recovered at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Alec publicly addressed the accidental shooting in a statement on Friday. He said, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec has not been charged for a crime, but an investigation into the shooting is currently open and active. Production on the Western film has been placed on hold indefinitely.