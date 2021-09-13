Hailey Baldwin AT VMAs 2021 — See Her Outfit Here – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin was a gorgeous sight to see when she introduced Kacey Musgraves’ performance while wearing a fashionably sexy dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, turned heads when she stepped out on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12! The model joined her husband Justin Bieber, 27, who is nominated a whopping total of seven times at this year’s event, for the show, and was able to introduce Kacey Musgraves‘ performance. She wore a stunning long-sleeved white sheer dress with a turtle neck style top while in the spotlight and had her long blonde locks tied up with some strands hanging down.

At one point in the show, Hailey was also seen dancing and cheering on her hubby during his performance. She looked thrilled and proud to be enjoying the moment and her excited demeanor definitely proved she’s a supportive and loving wife as well as a fan of his music! He impressed everyone when he flew from the ceiling at one point during the performance.

Before she rocked the VMAs, Hailey made headlines during a romantic date night with Justin. The lovebirds hit up Spago in Beverly Hills, CA for dinner and wore stylish outfits that fit them well. Hers included a tight black and white Alessandra Rich Puff Sleeve Mini Dress and black heels while his included a colorful patterned short-sleeved button-down top, black pants, and white and dark green sneakers.

They were also spotted enjoying a date night in Philadelphia, PA last week and were photographed smiling while holding hands and walking on a sidewalk as many onlookers surrounded them. Their outfits were just as fashionable as they were during their other outings. Hailey wore a tan blazer over a white top and denim shorts and Justin wore a light yellow and black plaid long-sleeved top and matching pants that was very reminiscent of one of Alicia Silverstone‘s outfits in the popular 1995 movie Clueless.

No matter where these two go together, they always seem to get attention in all the right ways. Whether they’re donning eye-catching outfits or sharing sweet PDA, we can’t get enough of this couple!