Hailey Baldwin admits that the first year of marriage with Justin Bieber was a struggle – "I was really sick,quot;

The first year of marriage of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber was not the wonderful honeymoon period enjoyed by many newlyweds. The 23-year-old model talked about their relationship in a new interview, and admitted that things were difficult because Bieber was sick and the world judged him and accused him of drug use.

Baldwin said Elle magazine that when her husband began to experience her health problems, doctors had trouble discovering that she was wrong and arriving at a diagnosis.

“I was really sick. He has Lyme disease and was dealing with a lot of medical things. We didn't have a diagnosis, "Baldwin said." And it was difficult because everyone from the outside was being super bad and critical, saying it looked like he was taking drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when he really wasn't healthy and we didn't know why. "

He added that while trying to be a wife during his first year of marriage, he had to help an extremely depressed Bieber discover what was wrong and what was happening.

Bieber also explained why they opted for a court wedding in September 2018, and then waited a whole year to have a great ceremony with family and friends. She said that organizing a great ceremony after rekindling her romance would have been "really hectic and stressful,quot; due to Bieber's health problems.

"Now he is perfectly healthy," Baldwin said. "But go through that and then try to be like, & # 39; so where does our wedding fit into this? & # 39; it didn't seem like the vibe at all."

She says they dedicated themselves directly to solving difficult things because you never know what can happen to someone's health. Baldwin admitted that it was scary because they didn't know what was happening, and the opinions of the outside world made it worse.

In addition to his diagnosis of mononucleosis and Lyme disease that Bieber finally received from doctors, Bieber detailed his fight with drugs in a recent episode of his YouTube documentary series. Seasons.

Bieber said it all started when he grew up in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. The 25-year-old explained that he started smoking pot when he was about 12 or 13 years old, and then began to "take pills,quot; and "sip lean," which is a mixture of codeine, soda and hard candy.

Bieber explained that he was experimenting like everyone else in the industry, but he was in front of the cameras and had a lot of money, and that was a big problem.

"I decided to stop because I was dying," Bieber said. “My security entered the room at night to control my pulse. People don't know how bad it got. It was legitimately scary. ”

Bieber said he has abused his body in the past and is now in the process of recovery. The singer said he is committed to improving because he knows that "being the best me,quot; will help him be a better husband, father and friend.

“And for all the fans who want to enjoy the music I do. I can't do it if I'm not healthy, and I haven't been healthy for a long time, "said Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin says that Justin Bieber is an amazing and amazing man, and is a good companion to live life. He added that he is lucky because there is no one else with whom he would have wanted to spend his life.



