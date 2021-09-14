Hailee Steinfeld’s Met Look Looked Nothing Like Her

I love a shape shifting queen.
It’s that I low-key love Hailee Steinfeld.
Honestly, she’s an underrated vocal chanteuse! Plus she just seems nice, like she has good energy or whatever.
ANYWAY, now that you know my inner thoughts, let’s get to the point.
Hailee is somewhat a Met Gala veteran. Her first Met Gala was in 2011.
She went in 2012:
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2018:
2019:
The girl is a straight up Met Gala local! She’s basically glued to that covered staircase they walk up.
But now at her 10th Met Gala, Hailee really, truly, like I’m not kidding, looks nothing like *herself.*
Ladies and gentleman, Hailee’s 2021 Met Gala look:
Yes, this is really Hailee Steinfeld!
The girl that made masturbating cool again in 2016!
The “Let Me Go” queen!
So yeah, props to her for completely changing up her look and still looking amazing because not everyone can do that!
Here’s to hoping she shows up as an homage to Heidi Klum and Seal’s Halloween party looks in 2022!
