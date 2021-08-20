Hailee Steinfeld Wears Nothing But Pantyhose & Heels In Sexy Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Hailee Steinfeld dons nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels in a sexy snapshot from a photoshoot.

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated Friday eve with a sexy new snapshot on Instagram. The actress, 24, shared a snapshot from, presumably, an upcoming photoshoot in which she donned nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels on Thursday, Aug. 19. Hailee captioned the post “almost friday” with some beer emojis, as seen in the post HERE.

The actress shared a similarly cheeky snapshot on social media just last month, in which she rocked a thong bikini and showed off her silhouette on the reflection of a door against the backdrop of the ocean. Hailee captioned the post, “been on dnd” with various emojis, signaling some much needed time off amid filming her Apple TV+ series Dickinson and, of course, the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye.

Hailee will star as archer Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ series, set to premiere on November 24. Hailee recently shared a sneak peek from the series last month on Instagram, in which her mentee character meets her mentor, Clint. Last month, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy previewed Kate’s backstory and even gushed about Hailee joining the MCU.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” he told the outlet. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

He added of Hailee, “I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.” In an interview with Collider in January, Hailee expressed her own excitement over joining the MCU. “I’m just so honored to be a part of the MCU, and more so excited to be able to talk about it,” she said at the time. “It’s been quite awhile that I’ve been having to keep that a secret, and I’m not good at that.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience, developing this character and taking elements of her from the comics and what we know with her history,” she continued. “It’s just very exciting to be playing a character, much like Emily [Dickinson, in Dickinson], that is so loved by so many people.”