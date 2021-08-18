Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday a cyberattack compromised some personal data of about 7.8 million current customers and about 40 million records of former or prospective customers.

The data accessed in the attack included customers’ first and last names, date of birth, social security numbers, and driver’s license information, the company said in a statement.

However, there was no indication that financial data of its customers was compromised, T-Mobile said. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)