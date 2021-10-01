Hackers exploit MFA flaw to steal from 6,000 Coinbase customers — report By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) has reportedly suffered another security breach after attackers were able to bypass the company’s multi-factor authentication, or MFA, feature in a coordinated campaign earlier this year.
The attackers stole cryptocurrency from 6,000 accounts, though the monetary value of the theft wasn’t disclosed, according to a report from Bleeping Computer. Earlier this week, Coinbase reportedly notified affected customers that the theft occurred between March and May of this year.
