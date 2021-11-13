Hackers compromise FBI’s external email system

(Reuters) – Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.
The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account warning of a possible cyberattack, the report added, citing threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project.
The FBI is aware of fake emails originating from an FBI account, the agency said in a statement to Bloomberg News.
