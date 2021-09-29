H2 and the Clean Road to Net Zero: Hydrogen Forum Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Countries committed to net-zero emissions are increasingly looking to hydrogen as a key part of their energy plans, a transition that Wednesday’s Bloomberg H2 Road to Net Zero conference in Milan will examine. The trend is already driving a surge in hydrogen-related technology sales, with global installations of electrolyzers, the hardware needed to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, set to double next year. Also set to double: the number of nations working on new hydrogen strategies, with the biggest push coming from China, where committed projects could drive global electrolyzer sales past two gigawatts in 2022.

Article content But demand for clean hydrogen, or H2, is still lagging behind electrolyzer makers’ aggressive capacity expansion plans. To sustain the momentum, more actual policies stimulating clean hydrogen demand will need to emerge. Key Developments: While the cheapest way of making low-carbon hydrogen is by reforming natural gas and capturing the CO2, by 2030, H2 from renewables should be cheaper.How much hydrogen is used in future depends on policy. Countries with net-zero emissions targets, carbon pricing and hydrogen strategies with investment mechanisms are likely to see the highest H2 demand.Hydrogen produced with low or no emissions could be used to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as construction, transport and metals manufacturing (see New Energy Outlook, below). However, the fuel will need to compete with other energy sources.