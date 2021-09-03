H.I.G. Growth Partners Invests in Corelight’s $75M Series D Financing

Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Corelight is the industry’s first open NDR platform. Built on the de-facto open source network security monitoring platform, Zeek and leveraging the power of Suricata , an independent open source threat detection engine, Corelight provides security teams with the world’s best network evidence to close investigations quickly. This helps security operations teams to better inspect, respond, and remediate against sophisticated network threats. Corelight’s platform is used globally by some of the largest financial institutions, retail and healthcare organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and government agencies.

SAN FRANCISCO — H.I.G. Growth Partners (“H.I.G.”) is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in the Series D growth financing for Corelight (“Corelight” or the “Company”), a leading cyber-security platform focused on network detection and response (“NDR”).

The Series D round includes new investors, H.I.G., Energy Impact Partners, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, CapitalOne Ventures, and Gaingels, with additional participation from existing investors, including Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, and Osage Venture Partners. The investment will be used to expand product development, marketing, and sales, as well as promote hiring of exceptional and diverse talent around the globe.

“This latest investment is a powerful affirmation not only of the network detection and response category, but also of our open-source heritage, data-centric approach, and commitment to customer success,” said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight, in a press release announcing the financing this week. “I am grateful for our investors’ partnership as we help organizations around the world move to a data-driven security strategy.”

“Major high profile cyber-attacks have accelerated investment in leading cyber-security solutions to protect and defend critical network infrastructure,” said Scott Hilleboe, Managing Director of H.I.G. Growth Partners. “We believe Corelight’s platform, rooted in a data-centric approach, is uniquely positioned to become the industry leader for network detection and response. We’re excited to support their next phase of growth.”

About Corelight

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The Company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. For more information, www.corelight.com.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

