H.I.G. Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Grupo Ransa

BOGOTÁ — H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Grupo Ransa (“Ransa” or the “Company”), a leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) player in Latin America. Grupo Romero, one of the largest conglomerates in Peru and a longstanding shareholder of Ransa, will remain as a strategic partner in the Company alongside H.I.G. Capital. Ransa’s current senior management team, led by CEO Paolo Sacchi, will continue to lead the Company. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ransa, headquartered in Peru, is the largest and most comprehensive 3PL integrated platform in the Andean Region and Central America with operations in 8 countries and 34 cities. The Company is present in attractive and growing markets for logistics operators given increased international trade, outsourcing trends, and high-growth economies and industries. Ransa is a one-stop shop solutions provider, offering an efficient and integral 3PL service, foreign trade services, warehousing, cold storage, transportation, distribution, file storage and value-added services.

Paolo Sacchi, CEO of Grupo Ransa, commented: “We are happy to welcome H.I.G. to the Ransa family. This investment is a recognition to our over 7,000 employees, talent and client-centric culture – elements that form our true competitive advantage – and confirms that we have taken the right direction in the strategy we set forth in the past few years. We are excited with the opportunities that lie ahead and believe H.I.G. will help us accelerate our growth trajectory and help us continue delivering high-quality services to our clients.”

“We believe Ransa is an ideal and leading Latin American player to enter an industry in which H.I.G. has a strong conviction and extensive global experience. Since our first interactions with the Company, we were highly impressed by its unique regional footprint and long-term client portfolio comprised of leading brands in several industries. We are excited to partner with Paolo and his talented management team alongside a partner of the caliber of Grupo Romero,” said Fabio Saad, Head of the Andean Region for H.I.G.

Fernando Marques Oliveira, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America, also commented: “This important investment in Ransa reaffirms our commitment to the Andean Region, where we see significant growth opportunities. We hope to accelerate our capital deployment strategy there, and this landmark investment is an important step in that direction to consolidate H.I.G. as one of the leading and most active global investors in Latin America.”

Luis Romero Belismelis, Chairman of Grupo Ransa, added: “Grupo Ransa and its team have done a phenomenal job in growing the business into a leading regional player in logistics. We look forward to working with H.I.G. Capital throughout this new phase of growth for Ransa.”