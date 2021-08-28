H.E.R. Reportedly Set To Make Feature Film Debut In The Upcoming Film Adaptation Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, following her multiple Grammy wins and snagging her very first Academy Award, H.E.R. is now setting her sights on taking over Hollywood, courtesy of her first acting role in one of the most anticipated upcoming films. According to industry reports, H.E.R. is said to be joining the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple.”

@HollywoodReporter exclusively reveals that H.E.R. is currently in final negotiations to star in the film adaptation of one of Broadway’s most successful musicals ever, as she has been added to the cast of “The Color Purple.” H.E.R. will reportedly play the role of “Squeak,” (originally played by Rae Dawn Chong in Steven Spielberg’s big screen 1985 classic) who is a juke joint waitress longing to be an aspiring singer.

“The Color Purple” is currently in the pre-production stage with casting updates still happening. Additionally, H.E.R. is working with the makers of the film to possibly create and perform a new original song for the movie musical adaptation. She is already familiar with creating songs for films, winning an Academy Award for Best Song at this year’s ceremony for “Fight For You” from “Judas And The Black Messiah.” As of now, “The Color Purple” is set to be released right in the middle of the coveted holiday season, on December 20, 2023.

The 1985 Steven Spielberg version of the multiple Academy Award-nominated “The Color Purple” is widely considered as one of the greatest films of all-time—marking the film debut of Oprah Winfrey and starring Whoopi Goldberg in the lead role as “Celie.”

Blitz Bazawule is directing with a screenplay by Marcus Gardley penned the screenplay, which is adapted from Marsha Norman’s book and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray’s score.

