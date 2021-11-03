H.E.R. Leads The 2021 Soul Train Award Nominations—Maxwell Set To Receive The ‘Legend’ Award And Ashanti To Be ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honoree

#Roommates, this year’s Soul Train Award nominations were just announced and H.E.R. is continuing her award show dominance by leading the pack at this year’s ceremony. H.E.R. has received a whopping eight Soul Train Award nominations, making her 2021’s most-nominated artist—and she will be joined in the musical festivities with honorees Maxwell and Ashanti.

@BET reports, Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter H.E.R. will likely need a little more space on her mantle, as she has received a staggering eight nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards—including the coveted nods of Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Songwriter Of The Year. Fellow R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan is right behind with six nominations of her own in most of the same categories as H.E.R.

This year’s Soul Train Awards will also honor a pair of musical veterans, as both Maxwell and Ashanti are slated to receive special recognition. Multiple Grammy award winner Maxwell will be honored with the 2021 ‘Legend’ Award and he expressed his appreciation for the honor. “It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence,” he said.

As for Ashanti, who is the 2021 ‘Lady Of Soul’ honoree, she is also appreciative to be recognized, saying “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

Additional nominees include Chris Brown, Wiz Kid and Tems, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Doja Cat, Blxst and Yung Bleu.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards air Sunday, November 28th at 8PM EST on BET.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post H.E.R. Leads The 2021 Soul Train Award Nominations—Maxwell Set To Receive The ‘Legend’ Award And Ashanti To Be ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honoree appeared first on The Shade Room.