Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Matching Haircuts With Brad Pitt

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The couples that cut their hair together don’t always stay together.

Gwyneth Paltrow is FINALLY answering an age-old question about her relationship with Brad Pitt.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

From hair color to style, Brad has never failed to be influenced by his girlfriends’ look.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

But this left everyone with a lot of questions. Was it done on purpose? Did they get their hair cut together? How have we never noticed this?


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

But now Gwyneth, who dated Brad from 1994 and 1997, is finally answering some of those questions.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While promoting a new Goop hair product, Gwyneth revealed that, YES, she and Brad did get their hair done together!


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“Matching haircuts! We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this,” Gwyneth explained.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While Gwyneth admits the similar style was, “no,” not intentional, she definitely seems to look back on their relationship fondly.


Diane Freed / Getty Images

Hear all that Gwyneth had to say below.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR