Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Matching Haircuts With Brad Pitt

The couples that cut their hair together don’t always stay together.
From hair color to style, Brad has never failed to be influenced by his girlfriends’ look.
But this left everyone with a lot of questions. Was it done on purpose? Did they get their hair cut together? How have we never noticed this?
But now Gwyneth, who dated Brad from 1994 and 1997, is finally answering some of those questions.
While promoting a new Goop hair product, Gwyneth revealed that, YES, she and Brad did get their hair done together!
“Matching haircuts! We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this,” Gwyneth explained.
While Gwyneth admits the similar style was, “no,” not intentional, she definitely seems to look back on their relationship fondly.
Hear all that Gwyneth had to say below.
