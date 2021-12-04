Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Doesn’t Know What Hawkeye Is

by Bradly Lamb
I really admire Gwyneth perpetually forgetting that she’s in the MCU.

You might know some things about Gwyneth Paltrow that she — herself — doesn’t know! Namely, that she’s in a little franchise called the MCU, where she plays Pepper Potts.


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Think I’m exaggerating? Check out this moment from Netflix’s The Chef Show where she completely forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.


Netflix

In the clip, Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) tells her simply, “You were in Spider-Man,” to which Gwyneth — just as simply — responds, “No.” After relating some of the details, Gwyneth remembers her role in the movie: “That was Spider-Man?” (In her defense, Marvel frequently keeps its actors in the dark — even when it comes to which movie they’re in.)

Well, in this week’s installment of Gwyneth being hilariously out of the MCU loop, someone on Instagram asked her if she had watched Hawkeye yet.


Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

The series, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the successor to Jeremey Renner’s bow-and-arrow slinging spy, premiered on Disney+ Nov. 24.

In response, Gwyneth said, “No, what is that?”


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

However — in case you were wondering — during the same Instagram Q&A yesterday, she admitted she had indeed listened to Red (Taylor’s Version), responding, “Yes do you think I live under a rock love it,” in all-caps.

And, honestly, it’s a power move fit for the Academy Award-winning actor.


giphy.com

Like, imagine getting paychecks from Marvel Studios and being like, “Huh, don’t know what this is for, but cool, I guess.”

My favorite part isn’t the fact that she doesn’t know about the series (which is easily Google-able, but I digress). Rather, it’s the fact that she’s shared the screen with the character in movies like Avengers: Endgame.


© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

And, in her defense, she told Elle — in a profile aptly titled “Gwyneth Paltrow Is Not Going to Read This Story” — back in 2019, “It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Which is totally understandable! Regardless, I will continue to be amused by it.

