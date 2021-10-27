Gwyneth Paltrow Offers To Buy Jada Pinkett Smith’s Friends Vibrators – Hollywood Life

In this sneak peek at the October 27 episode of ‘Red Table Talk,’ guest Gwyneth Paltrow offers to send Jada Pinkett Smith’s friends complimentary vibrators.

Talk about thoughtful. Gwyneth Paltrow offers to buy all of Jada Pinkett Smith’s friends vibrators on the latest episode of Red Table Talk. The Goop founder, 49, appears on the October 27 episode of the Facebook Watch series co-hosted by Jada, 50, her daughter Willow, 20, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68. Today’s episode is all things sex and intimacy, and ahead of its premiere on 12 p.m. EST, HollywoodLife has an exclusive sneak peek at the ladies discussing orgasms.

Certified erotic educator Jaiya joins Gwyneth and co. around the red table, where Jada notes that too many of her friends have told her that they don’t know if they’ve ever experienced an orgasm. “I just think it’s ridiculous,” she says in the sneak peek. A bewildered Adrienne asks her daughter, “Really?” Gwyneth then says, “I’ll send them some vibrators.” Jada is fully on board, exclaiming, “Yes!” and adding, “How do you not know if you’ve had an orgasm? I’m telling you right now, if you don’t know if you’ve had an orgasm, you haven’t had one.”

In the new episode, the Academy Award winner will share advice on sex and intimacy, explore the concept of one’s “erotic blueprint,” delve into how to get out of a sex slump, and discuss the importance of learning one’s “intimate language.” Gwyneth’s appearance is a part of her promotional tour for her latest Netflix series Sex, Love & Goop. Out now, the project is a reality series that follows couples as they journey towards more pleasurable sex and intimacy with the help of experts.

While promoting the series on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 20, Gwyneth revealed that her son Moses, 15, told her that he was “proud” that she sold vibrators via her Goop empire. “A few weeks ago, out of nowhere, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed at first that Goop sold vibrators,’” Gwyneth told host Ellen DeGeneres, revealing that he realized it was “great” to champion sex products without shame. Moses told his mom that she was a “feminist.” She said, “It was so cute. It was really, really nice. I’m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it. Why are we embarrassed about pleasure, you know?”

Tune into the “Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Sex” episode of Red Table Talk today at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.