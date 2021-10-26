Gwyneth Paltrow “Almost Died” Giving Birth To Apple

“My daughter was an emergency.”
Sitting down for an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Goop founder talked about the two cesareans she had for Apple (now 17) and Moses (15).
“My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like not good,” she recalled.
“Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there,'” she continued. “And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my God.'”
Gwyneth continued, saying she felt thankful Instagram didn’t exist when she gave birth. “Now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s not what I [looked like].'”
“And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs], but that is totally the exception,” she continued. “And then now we’re being fed all of these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever.”
Gwyneth also got real about the pressure women put on each other when it comes to breast feeding vs formula. “Guess what, whatever it is, it’s OK,” she said. “I feel like we also have this weird thing around. It’s past perfectionism. It’s like I can do this gargantuan task that’s superhuman and why? For what?”
Thanks for getting honest, Gwyneth.
