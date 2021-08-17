GWI Launches New Office in Singapore, Expands APAC Footprint

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Tom Smith, CEO and Founder of GWI explains: “We are powering a world where every business knows its audience. We need to build our presence on the ground in the Asia Pacific to take advantage of the region’s rapidly growing business opportunities. APAC currently represents 20% of our accounts, worth £1.275bn, and has the largest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Since 2017, APAC has experienced the fastest growth of any region with CAGR in excess of 35%.

Currently headquartered in London with offices in New York, Prague and Athens, the new Singapore office will position GWI as leading providers of world class research capabilities and solid insights to companies in the APAC region.

“What’s more, our own data* tells us that 71% of professionals in APAC agree that being able to adapt quickly is critical to their company’s long term success. Over a third (34%) of decision-makers in APAC say that keeping up with the latest trends is one of their main considerations for bringing in a new product or service. So we know the businesses in the region are in need of fresh data to help them make critical decisions, and by setting up an office in the region we can enable them to focus on what matters, find the best ideas and then make them happen.

“What’s more, over a third (37%)* of professionals in APAC say that understanding their customer or client audience is one of the biggest challenges their company faces, making it their fourth biggest challenge out of a list of about 25 challenges. This really highlights the need for robust, reliable consumer data. Interestingly, this is highest among business professionals in India and Singapore. Creating a presence on the ground will therefore help us to stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of our customers operating in the region.”

Singapore is well positioned to act as a launchpad for high growth, low penetration markets such as China, Japan and Australia. GWI already works extensively with businesses in the APAC region, especially New Zealand and Australia.

Tom continues: “Significantly, we are increasingly asked for local support by some of our biggest clients, from independent agencies to corporate brands. We therefore decided this is the perfect time to expand our company and open an office in Singapore. By putting a team in Singapore, we will be able to overcome any language, cultural, network and timezone challenges whilst accelerating APAC growth.”

The APAC office will initially be staffed by a combination of relocated European team members and locally sourced talent. The open job positions can be viewed here. The expansion into APAC will allow GWI to realise continued growth in the years to come following its successes in 2020 where the company signed over 200 new enterprise customers and posted more than 40% growth in annual recurring revenue.

Notes to editors

*Source: Q2 2020 Wave of GWI Work data

About GWI

GWI is the leading supplier of target audience insight to the global marketing industry.

Trusted by the world’s biggest brands, media organizations, and agencies on a daily basis to get closer to their audiences, the company’s flagship survey represents over 2 billion people globally. Using the subscription-based platform, clients like Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG, and Omnicom Group gather in-depth insights into behaviors, attitudes, and interests in seconds through a combination of survey data and analytics.