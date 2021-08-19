Gwen Stefani Rocks Daisy Dukes & Performs With Blake Shelton – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cowgirl alert! Gwen Stefani showed off her country side in daisy dukes and cowboy boots for her latest surprise performance with hubby Blake Shelton in Omaha.

Blake Shelton’s fans in Omaha, Nebraska got quite a surprise at his tour stop in their city on Aug. 18! The country star brought his wife, Gwen Stefani, onstage as a special guest, and she did not disappoint. The lovebirds sang their duet “Nobody But You” together, and it was pure perfection. At the end of the performance, Gwen even jumped into Blake’s arms for a sweet moment of PDA in front of the massive crowd.

Of course, Gwen’s outfit was totally on-point, too. She rocked fringed jean shorts, along with mesh tights and knee-high, pink cowboy boots. The look was paired with a pink, button down top that tied at the bottom, as well as a pink ruffle across the bottom of her shorts to match the ensemble. She went bold with her makeup, as well, with dark eyes and bright red lips, along with long, neon nails.

Gwen has been making quite a few surprise appearances onstage during Blake’s summer tour. Considering she and Blake had two chart-topping country songs in 2020 — “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” — they have some solid material for the crowd. It’s definitely been a whirlwind year for this couple, as they got engaged in Oct. 2020 after five years of dating, and then tied the knot on July 3, 2021 in Oklahoma. Despite their star power, they had a small, intimate wedding, with only their closest friends and family in attendance.

Now that Gwen and Blake are married, they seem even more blissfully in love than ever. “[Our wedding] was literally the greatest moment of my life…one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously,” Gwen gushed in July. “It was beyond what I thought it was going to be. I just feel so lucky.”

Gwen was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, who she shares three kids with. Meanwhile, this is Blake’s third marriage. He wed Kaynette Gern in 2003, but they split in 2006, after which he began a relationship with Miranda Lambert. Blake and Miranda got married in 2010, but split during the summer of 2015 — just weeks before Gwen and Gavin also ended their marriage. Blake and Gwen connected over their mutual divorces while filming The Voice that fall….and the rest is history.