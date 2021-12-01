Gwen Stefani Returns To ‘The Voice’ & Kisses Blake Shelton – Hollywood Life

Gwen Stefani came back to ‘The Voice’ to visit husband Blake Shelton and introduce season 19’s winner Carter Rubin.

Gwen’s back! Gwen Stefani, 52, stopped by The Voice to visit husband Blake Shelton, 45, and the rest of the judges on Nov. 30. The No Doubt vocalist was thrilled to make her first appearance on the musical competition since getting married to the country star. It was also her first time returning since winning season 19 with singer Carter Rubin, who she was there to introduce.

While on the set of the NBC hit, Gwen saddled up to Blake to give him a kiss on the cheek. The “Just A Girl” singer looked glamorous in a little lace dress with a keyhole and black bow to match her chic headband. Rocking her signature style, she sported a red pout and long platinum locks.

Gwen’s visit to The Voice comes as she and Blake gear for their first holiday as a married couple. The couple talked about their Christmas traditions and holiday albums for the holiday-themed radio show From Apple Music With Love, where Blake said, “The holidays, Christmas especially, is very important to Gwen and I.” Gwen gushed about her hubby’s music, telling her love, “Your Christmas album is one of my favorite Christmas albums. You’re an incredible singer, and you sing country music well, but you can sing Christmas music very, very, very well, as well.” It will be the pair’s first Christmas as man and wife.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen and Blake are thrilled to be spending the holidays together. “Since getting married this summer, Blake and Gwen have both been so incredibly busy juggling their career, making music, filming, etc. They really haven’t had a moment to stop and hit the pause button for a bit,” our source said. “The past few months have gone by so quickly and they’re looking forward to some well-deserved time off.”

Gwen has already been getting into the holiday spirit. She helped ring in the holiday season on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special on Nov. 28. There, she took the stage to perform her holiday hit “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and the classic “Jingle Bells.” Looking simply enchanting, the “Luxurious” singer dressed up in a sassy Mrs. Claus look with polka dots and rockabilly flair.