Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Thanksgiving Throwback Photos – Hollywood Life

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their 1st Thanksgiving as a married couple surrounded by family!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went all out for Thanksgiving! The newly married couple celebrated the holiday at Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch on Thursday, Nov. 15 with her kids Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. In a post sharing highlights from the holiday, Gwen included two sweet throwback pics of she and Blake as kids dressed up as a cowgirl and cowboy!

Gwen, who was raised in sunny Orange County, looked absolutely adorable in a knit sweater adorned with stars and a baby blue cowboy hat! She smiled wide as she rest her hand on her chin in the sweet childhood memory, which was posted after Blake’s. The Oklahoma native posed in a similar stance sans a hat, but wore a cowboy style navy blue and red button down shirt in his. Both pictures appeared to make up some of the family’s festive decor for the evening.

“sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver,” she penned in her caption, referencing the couple’s romantic July nuptials at the same ranch.

She shared a close-up look at the table and flowers, including the pretty gray embroidered table cloth and matching napkins, via her subsequent Instagram stories. Gwen opted to go with casual handwritten name cards for the sit-down dinner, adding a low-key feel to their Thanksgiving vibe.

In other photos, the No Doubt singer shared a birds eye view of her vintage inspired table set up, which included mixed blue and yellow plates and a stunning floral display. Other images captured a B & G light for their initials, hanging on the wall above a church bench, as well as other light signs paying tribute to Blake’s country roots.

Gwen’s youngest son Apollo, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, looked right at home in the kitchen with stepdad Blake as they cooked up some bacon! The duo appeared to be placing the uncooked meat strips on top of a raw turkey, making an extra tasty dish. “Do you smell the bacon?” Apollo asked, as Blake replied, “Yes.” The 7-year-old looked so cute in his green PJ’s, clearly counting down for Christmas!