Gus Reveals His Biggest Regret – Hollywood Life

In an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 11 episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ the cast comes together to throw away their biggest regrets from the past three seasons of the show.

Things have been going great between the Floribama Shore castmates during the second half of season 4 — but that wasn’t always the case. The group’s camping trip continues on the Nov. 11 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the group reminiscing about their less than finer moments from the past. “I was thinking, if the camp counselors don’t mind, maybe we could write down one thing we regret since we’ve been on all of our vacations, light it in the fire, burn it and say how we can grow,” Candace Rice suggests.

Everyone is on-board right away. “I think it’s a great idea,” Gus Smyrinos admits. “There’s no reason to hold onto that anymore. What better way to move on than to just burn it?” Gus is up first to share his regret, and he tells the group, “I do regret being as petty as I do when I get to that level sometimes. I want to burn any pettiness. I’m fighting fire with fire!”

Next up, Aimee Hall says that she regrets the times she hit Kirk Medas and Gus. “I don’t hit no more, I press charges,” she adds with a smile. Codi Butts’ biggest regret involves Jeremiah Buoni, as he says, “I regret not giving a fair chance to Jeremiah. I was trying to change him instead of accepting him for who he was.” Jeremiah is, of course, the most excited to hear this. “I do feel like I’ve put my best foot forward since Montana and they’re really seeing it,” he admits. “It’s always a good feeling when you’re understood for who you really are.”

Jeremiah’s biggest regret is “yelling at Aimee after Nilsa [Prowant] got arrested,” while Kirk says his regret is all the times Drunk Kirk (“dirk”) got out of hand. “I’m pretty sure all the roommates regret Dirk ever coming out,” Gus laughs. “If we can just throw that in the fire and never see him again, we’d all be happy.” Finally, Candace says that her biggest regret was throwing a beer at Nilsa.

The clip ends with everyone celebrating the burning of their past regrets, and Aimee points out that “everyone is getting along great.” Floribama Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.