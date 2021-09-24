Gunvor head of emissions trading Michael Uzzan leaves the company By Reuters

© Reuters.



By Nina Chestney

LONDON (Reuters) – Trading house Gunvor’s head of emissions Michael Uzzan has left the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Uzzan has been Gunvor’s head of emissions trading since 2009, his Linkedin profile showed.

An automated response to an email sent to Uzzan on Friday said “Mr. Michael Uzzan is no longer working for Gunvor Group.”

A spokesperson from Gunvor declined to comment on Uzzan’s status.