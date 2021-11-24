Gunna Says He And Chloe Bailey Are Friends After They Were Spotted At The Hawks Game Last Month

Last month Gunna and Chloe Bailey started to spark dating rumors after they were seen sitting courtside at the Hawks game in Atlanta. Their courtside link-up came after Gunna shared a photo on his Instagram story of Chloe on stage during her VMA performance. He captioned the photo and said, “It’s the *tongue emoji* for me.”

Fast-forward and Gunna shared that he and Chloe are friends, that have recently collaborated on music together.

While on the carpet at the American Music Awards this past Sunday, he spoke with Billboard and said, “We’re not dating. That was just like a date though where we just go to the game and catch a vibe. She’s my friend, we went to the studio after and locked in.”

He continued, “She’s very creative, she’s very talented, and you be seeing us like more for sure.”

Gunna shared that he and Chloe have two songs together, and they’re still deciding on which of their albums their songs will be featured. However, he shared that they definitely have new music coming for sure.

After the success of her debut single “Have Mercy,” Chloe recently gave fans a sneak peek of an upcoming single. As we previously reported, she shared a snippet and she could be heard singing about flexing on an ex and giving a “lil light flex.”

As of now, there is no word on when Chloe will be dropping her next solo single or her singles with Gunna.

