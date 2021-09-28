Gunman in 2018 Maryland newspaper massacre to be sentenced on Tuesday By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jarrod Ramos, suspected of killing five people at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018 is seen in this Anne Arundel Police Department booking photo provided June 29, 2018. Anne Arun



(Reuters) – The gunman who killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis in 2018 will be sentenced to prison on Tuesday after a Maryland jury found him criminally responsible for the massacre in July.

Jarrod Ramos, 41, faces the prospect of life in prison for one of deadliest attacks on a U.S. media outlet.

Ramos pleaded guilty in October 2019 to 23 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree murder, but argued that he was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. The jury rejected his insanity defense after just a few hours of deliberation.

The mass shooting took place on June 28, 2018 when Ramos walked into the Gazette’s Annapolis newsroom and killed the newspaper’s assistant editor, Rob Hiaasen, 59; journalists Wendi Winters, 65, Gerald Fischman, 61, and John McNamara, 56, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34.

Ramos had waged a long legal battle with the paper over a column it published about him, and his lawsuit was eventually dismissed.