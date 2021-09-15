Gulf Coast oil companies return to Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes

Article content HOUSTON — Energy companies worked to restore pipeline service and electricity after Tropical Storm Nicholas passed through https://www.reuters.com/world/us/nicholas-strengthens-into-hurricane-pounds-coastal-texas-louisiana-with-rain-2021-09-14, allowing them to resume efforts to repair the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ida two weeks ago. Nicholas, downgraded to a tropical depression late Tuesday, caused rain, flooding and power outages in Texas and Louisiana, where some refineries remained offline https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-gulf-coast-energy-companies-struggle-restart-production-after-ida-hit-2021-09-03 in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The earlier storm shuttered most U.S. Gulf offshore oil and gas production.

Article content Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. fuel line, resumed gasoline and diesel shipments on Wednesday after Nicholas passed. Royal Dutch Shell said it can resume production at its Perdido offshore oil platform that was shut by Nicholas once power is restored at another facility. U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Freeport LNG said processing at its Texas coast facility was halted, likely due to a power outage. Oil prices rose about 2% on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories. Markets are very tight, said Infrastructure Capital Advisors analyst Andrew Meleney, with gasoline and other refined product inventories near five-year lows. More than 39% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s production of crude and natural gas remained shut, offshore drilling regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said, following Hurricane Ida.