Guinea turmoil pushes aluminum to 10-year high

Article content LONDON — Aluminum prices rose on Monday after reports of a coup in Guinea triggered concerns that supply of bauxite, the raw material used to make the metal, could be interrupted. Guinea produces about a quarter of the world’s bauxite, analysts said, though there is no sign yet of supply disruption. A military spokesman on Monday said that the country had reopened its land and air borders a day after special forces soldiers said they had dissolved the government and constitution.

Article content Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $2,756 a tonne in official trading after touching its highest since May 2011 at $2,775.50. Prices in China for bauxite from Guinea, meanwhile, rose to their highest in almost 18 months. Aluminum prices have risen by about 40% this year. The events in Guinea are “adding fuel to the fire, not least since the whole bullish narrative for aluminum is about tight supplies,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke, though he believes that the country’s new rulers are unlikely to disrupt an industry so important to the nation’s economy. CHALCO: Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) said its bauxite project in Guinea is operating normally. SUPPLY: A prolonged period of high aluminum prices created partly by output cuts in China is expected to encourage new capacity elsewhere, eventually weighing on prices.