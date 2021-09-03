Guidewire Jumps on Strong Outlook after Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Guidewire Software stock (NYSE:) rose 5% during Friday’s session as the company’s outlook for the ongoing financial year impressed following a strong momentum in customer acquisition in the fourth quarter.

It secured a record 17 core Cloud deals in the fourth quarter, and Chief Executive Officer Mike Rosenbaum said it is well positioned to drive growth.

The company expects total revenue around $785 million at the midpoint, up 5.6% from last year’s $743.3 million. Annual recurring revenue is seen around $662 million at the midpoint compared to $582 million as on July 31.

Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver its platform as a Cloud service to property and casualty insurers.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 6% from the same period last year, to $229.4 million, mainly driven by a fall in license revenue, and services revenue, to some extent. It still came ahead of expectations.

Adjusted profit more than halved but came ahead of expectations on a per share basis.