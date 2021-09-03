Home Business Guidewire Jumps on Strong Outlook after Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates By Investing.com

Guidewire Jumps on Strong Outlook after Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Guidewire Software stock (NYSE:) rose 5% during Friday’s session as the company’s outlook for the ongoing financial year impressed following a strong momentum in customer acquisition in the fourth quarter.

It secured a record 17 core Cloud deals in the fourth quarter, and Chief Executive Officer Mike Rosenbaum said it is well positioned to drive growth.

The company expects total revenue around $785 million at the midpoint, up 5.6% from last year’s $743.3 million. Annual recurring revenue is seen around $662 million at the midpoint compared to $582 million as on July 31.

Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver its platform as a Cloud service to property and casualty insurers.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 6% from the same period last year, to $229.4 million, mainly driven by a fall in license revenue, and services revenue, to some extent. It still came ahead of expectations.

Adjusted profit more than halved but came ahead of expectations on a per share basis.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©