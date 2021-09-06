Munnar is a charming hill station, which is popular among honeymooners and travellers. The place lies at a very high altitude and is ideal for adventurous people and newly wed couples for honeymoon. There are a number of beautiful hill stations which are also popular with tourists and they make for perfect holiday destinations. Many tourists have made a special list of Munnar tourist places to visit during their tour to Kerala.

One of the most popular tourist places to see in Munnar is Thirumalai Waterfalls. The waterfalls have been known for their stunning views of the surrounding natural surroundings. There are many waterfalls in Munnar, but this waterfall is considered to be the best in the region. You will also get a better experience by trekking to the top of the waterfalls.

You can opt for an online Munnar trip planner to help you plan your sightseeing trip to Munnar. This will provide you with the best possible opportunity to explore all the various waterfalls and attractions in Munnar. The trip duration of the waterfalls depends upon the entry fee you pay during your visit. The entrance fee includes camping at the waterfall, meal once you reach there and other things like car rental or room reservation. You can have a tailor made package for your visit so that it provides you with the best experience of visiting the waterfalls.

There are some interesting spots that are ideal for picnics near the waterfalls in Munnar. These spots include Kettuvalloms, Dissanath Waterfall and Venna Lake. Kettuvalloms is around 2.5 kilometers from the entrance of the Munnar hotels and is one of the most beautiful spots to visit. Here you can have a perfect place to relax while having a picnic with your family or friends. You will not have to walk a long distance as it is only around 2.5 kilometers.

Dissanath Waterfall is around 3.5 kilometers from the entrance of the Munnar hotels and has a very picturesque view of the surroundings. Many tourists come to visit this place during their trip duration as they love to picture what they will see during the morning as they enjoy watching the sun rise from this place. Venna Lake is a very scenic spot where you can see many exotic birds flying around. Munnar hotels also have a tea house situated on the edge of the lake that you can visit during your stay.

Munnar is well connected to the rest of Kerala by the railway station that travels to Kovalam and Kochi. You can travel to this town by taking the direct train from the Kochi railway station and can reach Munnar in the morning. There are plenty of trains that travel to Munnar and you can take one that departs from the Kochi railway station every day.

You can take a bus from the railway station to the other places in Munnar and there are many buses that travel to different places in Munnar. You should not take a taxi for travelling all around the place as there are many hotels located very close to the places of interest. Instead, you can hire a motorcycle taxi which is available very easily and cost around 2-3 Euros.

When you are visiting tourist places at Munnar, you do not have to pay any entry fee. But the fee for a lunch is charged if you are taking any other food or souvenirs with you. You can also have a drink in the restaurant along with your meal but you have to pay extra for this. Thus, you will need to pay some extra money when you are visiting the places but the amount is not more than what is asked for.