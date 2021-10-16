Guernsey regulator approves Jacobi Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF launch By Cointelegraph

Jacobi Asset Management, a London-based multi-asset investment platform, received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to launch a (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF).
Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jacobi Asset Management CEO Jamie Khurshid said that the regulatory clarity helps corporations and institutions to get involved in Bitcoin investments safely without all the risks associated with the technology and counterparties.
