Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering (PA:)’s top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or “a little higher” than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label’s chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Gucci’s sales totalled 9.63 billion euros ($10.9 billion) at the end of 2019.

Speaking at the Pambianco fashion conference in Milan, Bizzarri also said Gucci, which last year cut the number of its fashion shows, would resume presenting its collections at the Milan fashion week in February and September 2022, with an additional show to be held in late spring.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR