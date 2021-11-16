Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau



PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering (PA:)’s top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or “a little higher” than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label’s chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Gucci’s sales totalled 9.63 billion euros ($10.9 billion) at the end of 2019.

Speaking at the Pambianco fashion conference in Milan, Bizzarri also said Gucci, which last year cut the number of its fashion shows, would resume presenting its collections at the Milan fashion week in February and September 2022, with an additional show to be held in late spring.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)