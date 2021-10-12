GSK’s consumer arm gets private equity interest for buyout – Bloomberg News

Article content

GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare unit is drawing buyout interest from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR, ahead of the drugmaker’s planned separation from the unit next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

The unit, a venture with Pfizer, could also attract some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-12/glaxo-s-54-billion-consumer-arm-is-said-to-draw-buyout-interest on Tuesday, adding the business could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more.